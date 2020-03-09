Blackhawks blanked by Blues

CHICAGO – Jake Allen stopped 29 shots for his second shutout and the St. Louis Blues blanked the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Sunday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

Robert Bortuzzo and Alex Pietrangelo scored for Central Division-leading St. Louis, which killed four Chicago power plays as it rebounded from a 4-2 home loss to lowly New Jersey on Friday. Jaden Schwartz had two assists.

Allen was tested only in spurts in his 21st career shutout. The Blues swept their season series from the Blackhawks, winning all four game and outscoring Chicago 16-8.

Corey Crawford had 24 saves in his ninth straight start as Chicago lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

The game telecast on NBCSN had an all-female crew of about 30, marking the first time a pro hockey game was presented solely by women in the United States. It coincided with International Women's Day.

Kate Scott handled play-by-play, calling her first NHL game, with Olympic gold medalists AJ Mleczko and Kendall Coyne-Schofield providing analysis. Kathryn Tappen and three-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jen Botterill anchored coverage from the studio.

RED WINGS 5, LIGHTNING 4, SO: In Detroit, Robby Fabbri scored the winning goal in a shootout as Detroit snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Lightning in the regular season.

Fabbri opened the scoring in similar fashion, beating goalie Curtis McElhinney on a breakaway in the first period as well. Anthony Mantha had a goal and three assists for the Red Wings, who won despite blowing a 4-2 lead in the third period. Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit.

Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Lightning in the shootout, but Larkin equalized. In the third round, Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier denied Nikita Kucherov. Then Fabbri tucked the puck past McElhinney.