NHL eyes Canadian cities after plan's approval

Canada has approved the NHL's return-to-play proposal that could lead to one or more cities north of the border serving as host sites for the 24-team playoff format.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday the nation's top public health officer, and health officials in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, had signed off on the NHL plan.

The decision followed discussions with government health officials, and comes as the league enters the advanced stages of selecting its hub cities – most likely two – from a list of seven in the U.S. and three in Canada, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Daly didn't rule out the possibility of two hubs being located in Canada from among Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton.

The NHL, however, did encounter a setback in its bid to resume play: The Tampa Bay Lightning closed its facilities indefinitely Thursday after three players and “additional staff members” tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the players were largely asymptomatic and self-isolating.

Two weeks ago, NHL players were allowed to return to their facilities for voluntary on- and off-ice workouts. Players were allowed to skate in groups of up to six.

The NHL's plan approved by Canada required an exemption allowing players and team officials to cross the border. The border is currently closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, and those entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

The decision on selecting hub cities – each would host 12 teams – could come next week.

“I want to emphasize that it will be very important for the NHL and the players to continue to work very closely with public health officers and to follow their instructions,” Freeland said. “This is essential not only for the players, which I know we all have affection for, but for the health and safety of Canadians.”

The NHL is targeting July 10 to open training camps, with games being played without fans present starting in late July or early August.