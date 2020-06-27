Unknown play-in round team wins draft lottery

A team that loses in the NHL's qualifying round won the draft lottery Friday night and will get the first overall pick.

As part of the league's revamped lottery that comes with a 24-team playoff format, several teams that could resume the season had a chance at one of the top three picks. That's exactly what happened, and the league will need to re-do the lottery for that selection after the play-in round.

Only then with presumptive top prospect Alexis Lafreniere find out his likely destination.

“Still not drafted, so we'll still have to wait a little bit,” Lafreniere said.

The Los Angeles Kings won the second pick and the Ottawa Senators third with the San Jose Sharks' selection from the 2018 Erik Karlsson trade.

The Detroit Red Wings dropped to the fourth pick despite finishing last in the NHL and 23 points behind the 30th-place Senators. Detroit had a league-low 17 wins in its 71-game season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senators, who have the third and fifth picks, are just the fifth team with two top-five picks over the past 25 years.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound- Lafreniere had 114 goals and 297 points in 173 games with Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior League. He also captained Canada's gold-medal team and earned MVP honors at the world junior championships this year.

The lottery took place at NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, just outside New York.

Jason Spezza's confidence in the NHL returning has not been shaken by word of 11 fellow players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Given his involvement in NHL Players' Association talks, the veteran Toronto forward knew from doctors' input there would be positive test results in hockey just as there have been in other sports as group workouts ramp up across North America.

Those very well may continue to happen with training camps scheduled to open July 10, yet deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed Thursday the league and NHLPA are not considering putting teams in quarantined “bubbles” for those mandatory sessions. Instead, players are being instructed to say home when not at the rink, with the hope that frequent testing and health protocols will prevent any outbreaks before, hopefully, games resume in two hub cities in late July.

“I'm pretty confident that once we get into hub cities, we'll be able to do a good job of keeping it out,” Spezza said. “I think getting there is going to be the challenge, and that's where it takes a little bit of discipline for us as players to make sure we don't kind of derail the plans.”

The league and players are still working to finalize a return-to-play agreement that would entail a 24-team playoff to award the Stanley Cup. It's understood that players, coaches and staff would be quarantined from the general public for the duration of the playoffs and tested regularly.

Voluntary workouts of up to six players on the ice at a time were able to begin June 8, with that limit increased to 12 this week amid stringent safety protocols. The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facilities last week after three players and additional staff tested positive. The NHL announced 11 positives among more than 200 players tested.

Players are expected to be tested daily once competition starts, and they will be isolated with each other. Even with frequent testing during camps, it seems to be incumbent on players, coaches, staff and those around them to be particularly vigilant away from hockey.

“As everything around us starts opening up, we almost have to tighten up because we're going back to play,” Spezza said. “We have to be probably a little more careful as we get closer to training camp here.”