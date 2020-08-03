Blue Jackets down Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 shots in his first playoff start, Cam Atkinson scored early in the third period and Columbus beat Toronto 2-0 in Game 1 of their best-of-five qualifying round series.

After Korpisalo matched Toronto veteran goalie Frederik Andersen through the first two periods, Atkinson's snap shot from the top of the right circle went under Andersen's right arm 1:05 into the third.

Alexander Wennberg sealed the win with an empty-netter with 19 seconds remaining.

Andersen had 34 saves for the Maple Leafs.

COYOTES 4, PREDATORS 3: In Edmonton, Alberta, Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona's three first-period goals, a healthy Phil Kessel had two assists and the Coyotes held on to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series.

The Predators rallied behind two goals by Filip Forsberg, the second midway through the third period, to cut Arizona's lead to 4-3.

Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 40 shots, held off Nashville's late push and the Coyotes snatched momentum heading into Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Tuesday.

FLYERS 4, BRUINS 1: Carter Hart stopped 34 shots, and the Philadelphia Flyers opened the expanded playoffs seeding round with a win over the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins

Michael Raffl had a goal and assist, while Nate Thompson, Philippe Myers and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers.

Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, who came out flat and were without starting goalie Tuukka Rask, who was deemed unfit to play.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots starting in place of the Vezina Trophy finalist, who broke a finger on his left hand before the start of training camp.

AVALANCHE 2, BLUES 1: In Edmonton, Alberta,Nazem Kadri scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal beat the defending Stanley Cup champion in Western Conference round-robin play Sunday night.

Kadri's shot crossed the goal line with only 0,1 second on the clock. The NHL reviewed the play for several minutes before calling it a good goal.