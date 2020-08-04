Lightning stops Caps in shootout

TORONTO – Nikita Kucherov scored a goal in the first period and the winner in the shootout to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday in Eastern Conference round-robin play.

The teams played 5 minutes of 3-on-3 overtime before going to a shootout because the games for seeding follow regular-season rules. Tampa Bay's win puts it in a tie with Philadelphia at two points apiece in the Eastern Conference race, while Washington is third with one and Boston fourth with zero.

“All around, I thought that was a playoff game,” Lightning winger Patrick Maroon said. “Obviously we're trying to get as many points as we can to seed ourselves in a good position.”

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped two of the three Capitals players he faced in the shootout after making 31 saves in regulation and overtime.

Before OT, Capitals winger Tom Wilson and Lightning center Anthony Cirelli exchanged some words and shoves at the third-period buzzer. These teams can't meet again until at least the second round, if not the East final.

“We were in their face,” Maroon said. “That was the kind of team we need to be, just to have the mentality to push back and not let them run around.”

After Kucherov's goal opened the scoring, Mitchell Stephens made it 2-0 Lightning in the second. The Capitals followed their regular-season blueprint by digging out of a hole and tying it on goals by Richard Panik and Evgeny Kuznetsov before intermission.

HURRICANES 4, RANGERS 1: In Toronto, Andrei Svechnikov scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in Carolina franchise history as the Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Svechnikov, 20, beat Henrik Lundqvist for the game's first goal less than 5 minutes into the game. He followed with a power-play one-timer early in the second off a feed from Sami Vatanen, then buried a third at 14:02 of the third off a feed from Sebastian Aho – who assisted on all three of Svechnikov's goals.

Petr Mrazek added 23 saves for the Hurricanes, including big glove stops on Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad in the first period.

The Rangers had swept the regular-season series, and the Hurricanes rarely led in any of those four meetings. But the Hurricanes have yet to trail in two games in Toronto and now have a chance to sweep the best-of-5 series.

JETS 3, FLAMES 2: In Edmonton, Alberta, Nikolaj Ehlers scored a third-period power-play goal as Winnipeg evened its qualifying-round series at a game apiece.

Adam Lowry led the Jets with a goal and an assist in Game 2 of the best-of-five series. Rookie Jansen Harkins also scored for Winnipeg, and Jack Roslovic contributed a pair of assists.

Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the win.

Elias Lindholm and Sam Bennett scored for the Flames. Calgary starter Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots in the loss.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, STARS 3: In Edmonton, Alberta, Will Carrier scored the tiebreaker with 5:12 left, Robin Lehner had 24 saves and Vegas beat Dallas in Western Conference round-robin play.

Carrier backhanded a rebounded shot through his own legs and past Stars goaltender Ben Bishop after the Knights rallied from a 3-1, third-period deficit. Vegas scored three times in 5:02 and added an empty-netter with 21 seconds left.

Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson also scored for the Knights.

Joe Pavelski, Jamie Oleksiak and Corey Perry scored for Dallas, and Bishop had 28 saves.