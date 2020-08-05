Maple Leafs even series with shutout of Jackets

TORONTO – Auston Matthews and John Tavares scored and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Tuesday to even their best-of-five qualifying series at one game.

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 1:52 left in the game after his head made violent contact with Columbus' Oliver Bjorkstrand behind the Blue Jackets net.

Muzzin was attended to by a trainer before more medical personnel arrived on the ice. He was taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate word on his condition.

“He was responsive,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We're just awaiting the assessment.”

After he went down Scotiabank Arena fell silent, which seemed even more eerie with no fans in the stands.

“It's difficult, seeing a guy like Jake who is very well-loved in the locker room, being as tough as (he is) being told to lay down and not move,” Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen said. “So we're really thinking about him and making sure all the right steps are taken and hopefully he'll recover soon.”

Andersen made 20 saves for his third career playoff shutout, and Morgan Rielly added an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left.

The Blue Jackets, after shutting out Toronto 2-0 in Game 1, could muster little offense in this one while the Leafs finally solved goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who finished with 36 saves.

Toronto came out more aggressively than in Game 1, with much of the game being played in the Columbus defensive zone as Korpisalo was forced to make stop after stop.

Five Leafs power plays helped keep the Blue Jackets on their heels.

PREDATORS 4, COYOTES 2: In Edmonton, Alberta, Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist, Jusse Saros stopped 24 shots and Nashville got even in their series.

Predators coach John Hynes stuck with Saros after the Finnish goalie gave up four goals on 37 shots in the opener. Saros responded with a strong Game 2 performance, turning away multiple flurries in the first two periods before giving up goals to Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse 9 seconds apart late in the third.

Nashville had the early jump after falling into a three-goal hole to lose Game 1, scoring on goals by Nick Bonino and Johansen in three minutes in the first period.

Calle Jarnkrok scored in the second period and Viktor Arvidsson put it away with a goal in the third to tie up the best-of-five series heading into Game 3 on Wednesday.

N.Y. ISLANDERS 4, PANTHERS 2: In Toronto, Jordan Eberle scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, as New York rallied to take a 2-0 lead in its best-of-five preliminary round playoff series.

Ryan Pulock and Matt Martin also scored, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots in a game New York overcame a pair of one-goal deficits.

Mike Hoffman had a goal and assist and captain Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida, which is one loss from going one-and-done in the playoffs for a fifth consecutive time.

The Panthers have advanced past the playoffs' opening round just once in franchise history, in 1996, when Florida reached the Stanley Cup Final before being swept by Colorado.