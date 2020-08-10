Jackets blank Leafs to win series

TORONTO – Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets advanced to the first round of the NHL playoffs with a 3-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a decisive Game 5 on Sunday night.

Zach Werenski's floater from the left point in the first period held up as the deciding goal.

Liam Foudy sneaked in a shot from a bad angle with 8:20 remaining, and captain Nick Foligno sealed the victory by scoring into an open net with 23 seconds remaining.

Korpisalo posted his second shutout of the series, after getting the start when Elvis Merzlikins was ruled to be unfit to play.

The Maple Leafs ran out of offense with captain John Tavares misfiring by hitting the post while facing a wide-open side in the first period.

And Toronto ran out of remarkable comebacks two nights after rallying from a three-goal third-period deficit in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 4.

CAPITALS 2, BRUINS 1: In Toronto, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson scored, and Braden Holtby made 30 saves as Washington clinched the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and set up a first-round matchup against former coach Barry Trotz's New York Islanders.

“We know their system well,” captain Alex Ovechkin said. “It's gonna be tight games, it's gonna be tough games. It's not gonna be easy.”

Boston, which won the Presidents' Trophy as the top team during the NHL regular season that was cut short in March, lost all three of its seeding games and fell to fourth in the East. The Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round in a rematch of the 2019 East final.

“Our top line, they've been held off the score sheet and I believe it's going to be a tough task for Carolina to do that on a consistent basis,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said of the trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and top goal-scorer David Pastrnak. “I think that those guys will be able to get their game going, but we're going to need that primary scoring.”

Trotz coached Washington to its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history in 2018, then left in a contract dispute. Trotz went to the Islanders, while the Capitals hired his top assistant, Todd Reirden, as head coach. This is the first time they've faced off in a playoff series since.

“I think it will be a hell of a series,” Trotz said. “Both teams are well-equipped to go at each other.”

Washington shook off a shootout loss to Tampa Bay and a regulation loss to Philadelphia to continue its years-long dominance of Boston. The Capitals have now won 17 of their past 19 games against the Bruins and by earning the third seed cannot play the top-seeded Flyers until the conference final.

“I think we're building our game,” Wilson said. “We're feeling good about it. We've got to keep building.”

Jake DeBrusk scored and Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for Boston, which also got an assist from winger Ondrej Kase in his round-robin debut.

STARS 2, BLUES 1, SO: In Edmonton, Alberta, Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, and Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout as Dallas clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Denis Gurianov scored the only goal of the shootout. Dallas will face Calgary in the first round of the playoffs. The Stars have some momentum going into that best-of-seven series after picking up their first win of any kind since Feb. 25.

“This game kind of re-established our game and got us back to an understanding of what it takes,” Pavelski said. “Relief? No. Confidence a little bit, and we'll keep moving forward.”

Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis went winless in the round robin and will next face Vancouver. The Blues dropped from first in the West when the NHL season was halted in March to the conference's fourth seed.