    After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed

    Associated Press

    TORONTO – The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night after the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime.

    Game 1 of the series will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday instead.

    The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets began their game at 3:30 p.m. EDT in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. They remained tied 2-2 after four overtimes more than five hours later, when the NHL announced they would not keep Boston and Carolina waiting around any longer “due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game.”

    When the game reached the 48-second mark of the fifth overtime, it became the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

