Vegas leads 2-0 after OT victory

EDMONTON, Alberta –Even though Reilly Smith called it a lucky bounce, a whole lot more than luck is working right now for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Smith scored in overtime, Robin Lehner made 22 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Vegas has won all five of its games since play resumed.

“We're a pretty resilient group,” said Smith, who has three goals in the series. “We need to bring that for all 60 minutes. ... There's still a lot of things we need to clean up, but we'll take the win and try to get a little bit better tomorrow.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 35 of 39 shots, including 16 in the third period alone.

The Western Conference top-seeded Golden Knights are looking for their first playoff series victory since 2018. They reached the Stanley Cup Final that year, then lost to San Jose in seven in the first round last year.

This was the third game already in the first round to go to overtime. Tampa Bay beat Columbus in the fifth overtime Tuesday, and Boston beat Carolina in double OT Wednesday. Smith's goal came 7:13 into the first OT.

“He's come back from the pause and has got a lot of confidence, a lot of energy, he's healthy,” coach Peter DeBoer said about Smith. “He's really driving a lot of plays for us and important plays.”

The Golden Knights were without leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who only joined them in the Edmonton bubble last week. DeBoer didn't have an update on Pacioretty or Tomas Nosek, who took his last shift late in the second period.

Paul Stastny opened the scoring for Vegas 10:44 in, and Nosek made it 2-0 at the 15:35 mark of the first period. It was Stastny's first goal since hockey returned.

Chicago got goals from rookies Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik in the second to tie it. Mark Stone restored the lead for Vegas with 2:40 left in the period, then Dylan Strome got it right back for the Blackhawks 13.6 seconds before intermission.

“I think we played a better team game today,” said Strome. “We did a good job of holding their forwards up coming into the zone and giving our D a little more time. We've got to continue to do that and be ready for next game.”

COLUMBUS 3, TAMPA BAY 1: In Toronto, Two days after making an NHL-record 85 saves in a five-overtime loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 36 more shots to help Columbus beat Tampa Bay to even the series at a game apiece. Ryan Murray and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the first for Columbus. Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 19 saves.