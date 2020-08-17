Blackhawks alive, thanks to Crawford

EDMONTON, Alberta – Corey Crawford made 46 saves in a stellar performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Sunday night to stay alive in their first-round playoff series.

Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore scored first-period goals for the Blackhawks, and Alex DeBrincat added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left. Chicago handed Robin Lehner his first loss in a Golden Knights uniform since the goaltender was acquired in a trade with the Blackhawks in February.

Vegas suffered its first loss since arriving in Edmonton for the NHL restart. The Golden Knights will have another chance to close out the Blackhawks in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Shea Theodore scored his fourth playoff goal for Vegas in the first period when his shot from the point slipped through traffic in front of the net. But it was the only time the Golden Knights managed to beat Crawford on a night when the playoff-tested veteran was the best player on the ice.

Playing less than 24 hours after a 2-1 loss in Game 3, Crawford was under attack from the outset, especially after the Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead.

Theodore's shot slipped through, but nothing else did. Crawford was up to every challenge, especially as the Golden Knights continued to test him with high shots to the glove side. Crawford made a diving save on Max Pacioretty and stuffed William Karlsson on a breakaway in the second period.

But Crawford's best sequence may have come midway through the third period when he stopped Karlsson's attempt with his mask, and then gloved Zach Whitecloud's wrist shot from inside the right circle.

ISLANDERS 2, CAPITALS 1, OT: In Toronto, Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime as New York took a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Washington is on the brink of being eliminated in the first round for the second straight year after hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018.

New York's Anders Lee broke a scoreless tie late in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov pulled the Capitals into a tie with a power-play goal early in the second.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 22 shots for the sixth-seeded Islanders. Braden Holtby had 32 saves for the third-seeded Capitals.

Game 4 is Tuesday night.

STARS 5, FLAMES 4, OT: In Edmonton, Alberta, John Klingberg got the initial credit for Dallas' overtime goal after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation.

Klingberg's hard shot grazed Alexander Radulov's stick 16:05 into overtime as Dallas even the Western Conference playoff series at 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday.

The shot that got past Cam Talbot was the 62nd for the Stars. The NHL announced the scoring change about three hours after the game.

“It felt great to see one go in, but I think Ravs tipped it there, so good for him to go to the hard area,” said Klingberg, who ended up with three assists after the scoring change.