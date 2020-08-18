Lightning holds off Jackets

TORONTO – Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist as the Lightning pushed the Blue Jackets to the verge of elimination after being swept by Columbus in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

“Every game has been a battle, and I don't expect any different going forward,” said Lightning center Blake Coleman, who assisted on Goodrow's score. “They're not going to be a team that lays over for us. Being up 3-1 is great, but it doesn't mean anything if you don't take care of business.”

Game 5 is Wednesday.

Cam Atkinson scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.

Then the Lightning scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring 16 seconds into the second when Goodrow chopped at the puck in traffic in front of Korpisalo and popped it over his blocker. Gourde made it 2-0 by redirecting a long shot by Kevin Shattenkirk at the 4:09 mark.

Less than two minutes later, Atkinson got credit for the Columbus goal when a long shot by Pierre-Luc Dubois pinballed between Atkinson and the goalie before going into the net. Vasilevskiy argued for goalie interference to no avail.

Columbus took a penalty for too many men on the ice with 1:07 left in the game, which interrupted its late 6-on-5 push.

AVALANCHE 7, COYOTES 1: In Edmonton, Alberta, Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots as Colorado took at 3-1 lead in the Western Conference playoff series.

The Avalanche jumped on Arizona after losing 4-2 in Game 3, scoring three first-period goals, two by Kadri on the power play.

Matt Calvert, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist.

Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi also scored to put Colorado in position to clinch the series Wednesday.

BRUINS 4, HURRICANES 3: In Toronto, Jake DeBrusk scored twice in the third period as Boston rallied to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton also scored in the third, helping Boston erase a 2-0 deficit entering the period. It was a stunning turnaround – complete with the Bruins taking a 16-2 edge in shots on goal in those final 20 minutes – that now has Boston within a win of advancing. Game 5 is Wednesday,