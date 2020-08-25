Islanders blank Flyers to open 2nd-round series

TORONTO – Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Andy Greene scored his first postseason goal in a decade and the New York Islanders opened their second-round series with a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

The Islanders buzzed early in their first playoff meeting with the Flyers since 1987, withstood a second-period flurry and closed it out with three goals in the third.

Greene scored in the first period, and Varlamov was sharp all night in his second shutout of the 2020 playoffs and fourth of his postseason career.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Devon Toews scored in the third period.

Carter Hart stopped 26 shots for the top-seeded Flyers.

The Flyers beat Montreal in six games in the first round.

They did it despite being outscored 13-11, thanks to Hart, who had consecutive shutouts and a 1.95 goals-against average.

The Islanders have been stingy in the bubble as well, matching a franchise record by allowing fewer than 30 shots in nine straight games.