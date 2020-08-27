Flyers fight off comeback to even series in OT

TORONTO – Phillippe Myers scored 2:40 into overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday, tying the second-round playoff series at a game apiece.

The Islanders overall a 3-0 first-period deficit, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau getting the tying goal with 2:09 left in regulation.

Myers ended it quickly, connecting on a shot from the right point that glanced off the stick of the Islanders' Anders Lee on the way in.

Kevin Hayes scored twice in the first period for Philadelphia, Sean Couturier also had a goal, and Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov had seven saves before he was benched late in the first period. Thomas Greiss finished with 20 stops the rest of the way.

The Flyers scored three times in the first 15:09, chasing Varlamov. He had shut them out in Game 1 and built an Islanders' playoff record shutout streak of 138:17 before Philadelphia broke through in the first period.

Game 3 is tonight.

The Flyers, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, sorely needed more production from their top goal-scorers and finally got it.

LIGHTNING 7, BRUINS 1: In Toronto, Ondrej Palat, Mikhail Sergachez and Alex Killorn scored power-play goals to lead Tampa Bay in the Game 3 rout.

Killorn added a second goal and Yanni Gourde, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, which won for the second straight night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup between Atlantic Division rivals.

Kucherov assisted on all three power-play goals as the Lightning ended an 0-for-16 drought in man-advantage situations that began in Game 1 of Tampa Bay's first-round victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Brad Marchand had his fourth goal of the series for Boston, scoring on the power play at 4:56 of the second period.

But by then, the Bruins trailed 3-0 after yielding goals to Palat and Gourde within a 15-second span of the opening period and Sergachez's blistering shot that sailed past goalie Jaroslav Halak at 2:14 of the second.