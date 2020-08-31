Stars knock off Avalanche to go up 3-1

EDMONTON, Alberta – Radek Faksa had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals by Dallas and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead in a Western Conference semifinal series.

The Stars, who led 3-0 in the first period before Colorado had its first shot on goal, saw their margin cut to one before Hintz was patient with the puck about 71/2 minutes into the third period. There were only a couple of seconds left on a power play when he scored on Dallas' seventh shot during that segment after initially waiting for some traffic to clear.

Dallas then got a gift goal only 32 seconds later when Avalanche rookie defender Cale Makar, who had scored late in the second period, tried to clear a puck from behind his own net and flubbed the attempt. Goalie Pavel Francouz didn't see it go in front of him, and Stars rookie Denis Gurianov knocked it in for a 5-2 lead.

John Klingberg had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who need one win to get to their first conference final since 2008. Game 5 is tonight.

Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals the Avalanche. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal with 3.6 seconds left when Colorado had an extra skater on the ice.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2: In Toronto, Jean Gabriel Pageau scored the go-ahead goal 7:18 into the third period as New York moved within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

Brock Nelson scored twice, both set up by Josh Bailey, and the Islanders gained a 3-1 lead of the best-of-seven second-round series with Game 5 set for Tuesday night. New York is seeking to make its first conference finals appearance since 1993, when the Islanders lost to Montreal to six games.