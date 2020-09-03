Colorado cruises past Stars to force decisive Game 7

EDMONTON, Alberta – Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Wednesday night to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.

Nikita Zadorov and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who staved off elimination for a second straight game to tie the series at three wins apiece. Colorado has never won a postseason series when trailing 3-1.

Game 7 is Friday.

The 30-year-old Hutchinson was back in net with starter Philipp Grubauer and backup Pavel Francouz both sidelined. It was just Hutchinson's second career NHL playoff start – and second win.

Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars, while Anton Khudobin made 20 saves.

Both teams lost in Game 7 last season in the second round. Colorado is attempting to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2002. The Stars last went in 2008.

This marked the first time in the high-scoring series the winning team didn't net at least five goals.

Colorado increased its lead to 3-1 on a goal by Rantanen that was set up on a flip pass from MacKinnon with 16:39 remaining.

MacKinnon's goal and assist give him at least a point in all 14 games this postseason. His 25 postseason points (nine goals, 16 assists) this season are the most by an Avalanche skater in a single postseason since Peter Forsberg had 27 in 2002.

A banged-up Colorado squad saw captain Gabriel Landeskog limp off the ice after taking a skate to his right leg late in the second period. He briefly returned in the third. The Avalanche also had Conor Timmins leave the game.