Excitement for Game 7 knows no nationality

Avalanche scoring wizard Nathan MacKinnon is from Canada and teammate Nikita Zadorov from Russia. Dallas center Radek Faksa hails from the Czech Republic and veteran Joe Pavelski from Wisconsin.

Know something that ties them all together?

“Regardless of where you're born, Game 7 is a universal language,” Avalanche defenseman and Michigan native Ian Cole said.

No translation necessary: The high-scoring second-round series between the Avalanche and Stars all boils down to today.

Avalanche win, and they overcome a 3-1 series deficit for the first time in franchise history. It would also be their first trip to the Western Conference finals since 2002.

Stars win, and they advance to their first Western Conference finals since 2008.

Whoever emerges faces the winner of the Vegas-Vancouver series.

Momentum has clearly swung to the Avalanche bench. They used a five-goal flurry in the first period to win 6-3 in Game 5 and played stellar defense to claim a 4-1 win in Game 6 to force a decisive contest.

“Our goal isn't to get to Game 7,” Cole said. “Our goal is to win Game 7.”

Likewise for the Stars.

“Any Game 7 you play, whether it's on the road or at home, or in Edmonton in a bubble, super-exciting time,” Stars forward Jamie Benn said.

“We're looking forward to it. This is a great opportunity to move on, and win a hockey game and bring our best, and that's what we're going to do,” he added.

The magnitude of the moment isn't lost on MacKinnon. He knows his Game 7 track record with Colorado – 0 for 2.

“Looking to change that,” said MacKinnon, who's recorded at least a point in all 14 postseason games and leads the playoffs in scoring with nine goals and 16 assists.

The Avalanche may once again be relying on 30-year-old third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson to save their season.