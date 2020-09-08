Well-rested Lightning cruises in Game 1

EDMONTON, Alberta – Brayden Point scored twice and added three assists, and the well-rested Tampa Bay Lightning romped to a 8-2 win over the travel- and game-weary New York Islanders to open the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.

The Lightning showed no signs of rust following a near weeklong break after eliminating the Boston Bruins in their second-round series with a 3-2 double-overtime win on Aug. 31. They instead resembled a refreshed team by scoring three times on nine shots to build a 3-1 lead by the 10:46 mark of the first period, and matched a franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.

Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and scored his 34th career playoff goal to move one ahead of Martin St. Louis for first on the franchise list.

Yanni Gourde scored twice, Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists and Ryan McDonagh and Ondrej Palat also scored for the second-seeded Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves, and the Lightning have won five straight, matching their longest playoff run since 2015.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

The Islanders, by comparison, came out flat, looking like a team that spent Sunday flying to Edmonton from Toronto, a day after a 4-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 7 of their second-round series.

Thomas Greiss, who stopped 16 shots in earning his first postseason shutout Saturday, was yanked after giving up three goals on nine shots. He was replaced by Semyon Varlamov, who gave up five goals on 25 shots.

Jordan Eberle briefly tied the game at 1 with a power-play goal for New York. Nick Leddy's third-period goal briefly cut the Lightning lead to 6-2.