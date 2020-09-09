Vegas forwards finally find net again to even up series

EDMONTON, Alberta – Paul Stastny scored to end a lengthy goal drought by Vegas forwards, Robin Lehner stopped all 24shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the playoffs and the Golden Knights rediscovered their winning ways and beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference final, evening the series.

Stastny's second-period goal was the first by a Vegas forward with an opposing goalie in net in 276:24, dating to Game 4 against Vancouver last round. William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek made it three in less than 10 minutes against Anton Khudobin.

“We play more as a team, support each other,” Nosek said. “Finally, we score some goals, too. It's been a while.”

After getting flustered by hot Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko and failing to crack Khudobin in a hard-hitting Game 1 that was played at the Stars' pace, Vegas finally looked like the team that earned the top seed in the West and steamrolled through the first round.

The return of enforcer Ryan Reaves was just one element of that. With Reaves suspended a game for an illegal check to the head, coach Peter DeBoer didn't start his physical fourth line as he had in 34 consecutive games since the All-Star break in January.

William Carrier, Nosek and Reaves started and came out hitting.

Reaves hit Dallas captain Jamie Benn twice in the first 30 seconds, and the Golden Knights dictated the physicality the way the Stars did two nights earlier.