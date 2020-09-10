Late goal boosts Lightning

EDMONTON, Alberta – Nikita Kucherov scored with 8.8 seconds left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night and a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final.

Kucherov beat Russian countryman Semyon Varlamov after a perfect pass from Ryan McDonagh, preventing the Lightning from going into another overtime game with a depleted forward group.

Leading scorer Brayden Point was injured late in the first, and Tampa Bay also was without Alex Killorn much of the game after he was ejected for a hit from behind.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced in Game 2. Varlamov made 19 saves. Tampa Bay is two wins from the Stanley Cup final, but Point's injury after he fell awkwardly on his last shift of the first period is a major concern for a group already without captain Steven Stamkos.

Two nights after Point scored 1:14 in, Matt Martin did the honors 1:24 in to give the Islanders the lead. A broken play helped defenseman Nick Leddy get behind the net, and he fed Martin for his fifth goal of the playoffs on a rare play in which Vasilevskiy lost sight of the puck.

Six minutes in, Killorn hit New York's Brock Nelson into the glass and was ejected for boarding. The Lightning were put in a tough spot by Killorn's absence that was made even worse when Point got injured.