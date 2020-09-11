Stars strike early, win in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta – Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime on a wrister from the middle of the right circle and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference final.

Radulov's third career overtime goal was the only shot in the extra time.

Anton Khudobin had 40 saves, including 16 in the third after giving up two goals earlier in the period.

Dallas was outshot 18-4 in the third period, but had the final chance in regulation with a 3-on-1 break. Benn's wrister briefly shook up Robin Lehner, who was struck by the puck that went over the pad and hit him near his left knee as time expired.

Lehner, who had 20 saves in a game when he had a record postseason shutout streak ended, was back in net for overtime.

Vegas tied the game at 2 with 7:14 left in regulation on Alex Tuch's goal that was challenged by the Stars, who felt there was interference against Khudobin. The goalie was in front of the right post with Mark Stone against him when Tuch's shot went over his left shoulder and into the net.

The unsuccessful challenge put the Golden Knights on a power play, during which Khudobin made a pair of sprawling saves, including one when a shot by Tuch ended up under his left leg.

Dallas led 1-0 after Oleksiak scored with 17 seconds remaining in the second period, started the offensive charge when he blocked a shot by Stone, who fell down when trying to go with the Stars to the other end.

Oleksiak stayed ahead of Alec Martinez, and used a forehand, backhand move for the goal, with the puck going off the left leg of Lehner and then trickling into the net. That ended Lehner's shutout streak that had set a postseason franchise record.