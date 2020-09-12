Vegas goalie says talk of deal premature

EDMONTON, Alberta – Robin Lehner is the man in net for the Vegas Golden Knights.

But for how long?

Lehner denied a report that he'd agreed to a five-year contract extension to remain with Vegas beyond this season instead of testing free agency. He bristled at the distraction Friday while in the Western Conference final ahead of likely getting the nod again for Game 4 today against the Dallas Stars, who lead the series 2-1 on the back of veteran goaltender Anton Khudobin.

“You have some talk, kind of where you're at, what you want to do, and nothing has been finalized,” Lehner said. “We're here in the conference final and people are saying things they don't know and just adding on to this thing that's been going on here. If it would've been finalized, it would've been finalized. But it's not. I'm here to win a Cup not discuss this stuff.”

If there was a Golden Knights goalie controversy earlier in the playoffs that Lehner was starting over face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury, it's gone now. Lehner has started 14 of Vegas' 18 postseason games with a 1.92 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and four shutouts.

“What I like about Lehner: his composure,” said coach Peter DeBoer, who has refused to reveal his starter most of the playoffs. “He makes a lot of tough saves look easy because of his composure in the net. He gives you a good feeling back there.”

The Stars still feel great about Khudobin, who made 38 saves in Game 3.