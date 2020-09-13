Goalie puts Stars 1 win from Final

EDMONTON, Alberta – Anton Khudobin made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late, Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored in the second period and the Dallas Stars are a victory away from the Stanley Cup Final after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night in Game 4.

Dallas pushed Vegas to the brink of elimination despite being outshot 33-20. The Stars have 67 shots to the Golden Knights' 105, yet lead the series 3-1.

Khudobin deserves credit for much of that, like when he spun his body to prevent a goal by William Karlsson in the second or dived to deny Brayden McNabb early in the third with Dallas clinging to the lead. His glove stop on Shea Theodore during 1:10 of Vegas 5-on-3 power-play time proved he was locked in.

The Stars also have done a masterful job of copying the way the Vancouver Canucks almost beat Vegas last round, by collapsing defensively and giving their goaltender the chance to see a vast majority of even-strength shots from the outside.

That strategy is working and flustering the Golden Knights, who have six goals in four games despite some high-quality chances.

After Alec Martinez cracked Khudobin with a power-play goal 7:44 into the second, a giveaway by Nate Schmidt proved costly. Andrew Cogliano forced the turnover, Pavelski backhanded a shot and the puck deflected off Schmidt's stick in mid-air and fluttered over goaltender Robin Lehner.

That was the Stars' seventh shot of the game at the same time the Golden Knights had 22. When McNabb took a holding penalty late in the second and Benn scored on the power play to make it 2-1, it was just Dallas' second shot.

Dallas lost forward Roope Hintz in the first period, and he didn't return. Vegas winger Mark Stone went to the locker room after taking a shot off his right foot, and he was still wincing in pain upon his return in the third.