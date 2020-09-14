Tampa strikes fast in win

EDMONTON, Alberta – While the New York Islanders were celebrating Brock Nelson scoring the first goal of the game, Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde was steaming about giving it up. Coach Jon Cooper decided to keep him on the ice for some redemption.

“I'm not really happy out there after that goal,” Gourde said. “I'm like, 'Let's go back out there and try to have an O-zone shift where we can actually get momentum back.'”

They did more than that. Gourde set up Blake Coleman to tie it 15 seconds after Nelson's goal, Ondrej Palat added another 12 seconds later and the quick-strike Lightning moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Brayden Point scored in his return after missing Game 3 before leaving in the third with injury, fellow top liners Palat and Nikita Kucherov set him up for that goal, defenseman Victor Hedman played 29:12 and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

That combination has Tampa Bay the verge of its first Cup Final appearance since 2015.

The Lightning won their third game of the series during the furious 27 second stretch with three goals. That's also where the Islanders lost it

“You want to follow up a goal with a good shift and have a good response and kind of stay on it, and they had a better response than we did and got two quick ones,” Nelson said. “That was the difference: really 30 seconds there.”