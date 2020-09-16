The Journal Gazette
 
    Isles stay alive: Eberle seals 2-1 2OT win over Lightning

    Associated Press

    EDMONTON, Alberta – Jordan Eberle scored on a two-on-one break 12:30 into the second overtime and the New York Islanders avoided elimination with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night.

    Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who cut the Lightning series lead to 3-2.

    Game 6 is on Thursday night.

    Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.

    The decisive goal came after the Lightning won a faceoff in the Islanders' zone. The puck was drawn back to defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who fanned on a shot at the right point. Islanders captain Anders Lee raced up the wing to chase down a loose puck. Gaining the Lightning zone, he fed a pass across to Eberle, who scored driving up the right wing.

