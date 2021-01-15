Red Wings offense falls flat in opener

DETROIT – Nino Niederreiter scored early in the first period and Petr Mrazek had to make just 14 saves for a shutout, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ryan Ddzingel scored on a power play with 2:34 left and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal.

Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss made only one save before he gave up a goal, but he stopped 40 shots to give his offensively challenged team a chance for two-plus periods.

The Red Wings, who were the NHL's worst team last season, played for the first time since they lost to Carolina on March 10, 2020.

Thanks to Greiss, Carolina didn't lead by more than a goal until Ddzingel converted late in the third period.

BRUINS 3, DEVILS 2, SO: In Newark, N.J., Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, then scored the only goal in the shootout as the Bruins spoiled Lindy Ruff's debut as Devils coach.

Marchand scored a power-play goal and set up another by Nick Ritchie for the Bruins, who won the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL during the 2019-20 regular season. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves, including two on breakaways in overtime, and added two stops in the shootout.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 0: In New York, Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored in the opening period and the Islanders earned a shutout against their rivals.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots for his 28th career shutout and third with the Islanders. Defenseman Nick Leddy added two assists.

Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves as the Rangers fell in the first of eight games between the rivals. Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall selection of the 2020 NHL d, made his debut and recorded one shot in 15:27 minutes of ice time.

CAPITALS 6, SABRES 4: In Buffalo, N.Y., T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists in Peter Laviolette's debut as Washington's coach and the Capitals opened the season with a win.

John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and assist each and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin set up the first two goals in a game Washington never trailed.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 22 shots in his first game as the Capitals' starter following Braden Holtby's offseason departure. Samsonov snapped an 0-4-1 skid to win his first game since a 25-save outing in a 5-3 victory at Ottawa on Jan. 31.