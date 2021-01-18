Panthers pull away from Blackhawks in 3rd period

SUNRISE, Fla. – Keith Yandle got his 100th career goal, Chris Driedger made 23 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Eetu Luostarinen scored his first NHL goal, and Aaron Ekblad, Patric Hornqvist, and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, which had three goals in the third period to pull away in its delayed opener. The Panthers were to have played Dallas last week twice, but the games were called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Stars.

Alex DeBrincat and Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks. Collin Delia stopped 24 shots.

As late as last Friday, it seemed as if Yandle was going to be scratched from this game and break his string of playing in 866 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NHL. Instead, Yandle scored the goal and extended his streak to 867.

Yandle scored in the second period. His goal made it 2-0, and he celebrated wildly afterward

Patrick Kane's assist on DeBrincat's goal in the second period was his 634th career regular-season assist. That tied Neal Broten for eighth place on the NHL's all-time list among U.S.-born players.

The Blackhawks are 0-3-0, the first time they have not managed to get a single point in the season's first three games since 1997-98.

PENGUINS 4, CAPITALS 3 (OT): In Pittsbrugh, Jake Guentzel beat Ilya Samsonov in the fourth round of a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up their first win of the season.

Casey DeSmith turned aside 20 shots in regulation and overtime then turned aside T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin in the shootout as the Penguins avoided their first 0-3 start since 2015-16.

Evan Rodrigues, Colton Sceviour and Marcus Pettersson all scored their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin got his 707th career goal to move within one of Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for seventh on the all-time list. Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which was looking to begin the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011-12. Samsonov finished with 24 saves and turned aside Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin in the shootout but let Guentzel's wrister slip between his legs.