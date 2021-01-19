Blue Jackets down Wings to claim 1st win of season

DETROIT – Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Monday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets' first win of the season.

“Everybody is fighting for points,” Dubois said. “It's a short season.”

Detroit's Bobby Ryan scored twice, and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

“We've been more dangerously offensively the last two games, but we've given up too much,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said.

Texier's wraparound goal 5:10 into the final period put the Blue Jackets ahead for the first time. Dubois beat Greiss on a breakaway at the 6:26 mark to help them win after dropping the first two games of the season at Nashville.

The Red Wings pulled Greiss with a few minutes left to add an extra skater. Many players ended up in the crease and the puck was in the net with just less than a minute remaining.

After some fights broke out, video review determined the goal was good because of the actions of a Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski against Ryan.

“I think it was a slight push by Z and Bobby swan-dived,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said.

Detroit dropped to 1-2.