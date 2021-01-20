Hurricanes-Predators 1st postponement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The NHL has postponed its first game since the league's season began, calling off Tuesday night's game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the league said.

The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement, though four Hurricanes players were added to the COVID-19 list Tuesday. The NHL already postponed the start of the Dallas Stars' season after six players and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Hurricanes players Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen joined captain Jordan Staal on the unavailable list because of COVID-19 protocols. Staal had been on that list since Friday, with the Hurricanes losing at Detroit on Saturday then winning 4-2 at Nashville on Monday in that span.

Nashville had forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Luca Sbisa on the unavailability list Jan. 13 and 14 with the Predators claiming Sbisa off waivers from Winnipeg on Jan. 12. Granlund has remained on the list. He arrived Jan. 15 from Finland and currently is in quarantine.

No new Predators players were added to the list.

The NHL's unavailability list covers multiple factors such as isolation due to a confirmed positive test or quarantines due to being “a high risk close contact.”

RED WINGS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT: In Detroit, Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to the win.

Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin's shot.

Ryan had a tiebreaking goal late in the second after Anthony Mantha pulled Detroit into a 1-all tie with a power-play goal early in the period.

PANTHERS 5, BLACKHAWKS 4: In Sunrise, Florida, Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime to keep Chicago winless.

Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals for Florida (2-0-0), and Patric Hornqvist also scored. Keith Yandle had a goal and an assist.

Hornqvist, who was acquired in a September trade with Pittsburgh, has two goals and an assist in the first two games.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for Florida in his first start of the season.