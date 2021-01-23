Blackhawks claim 1st victory of season

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Friday night for their first win of the season.

Andrew Shaw, Calvin de Haan and Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago in its home opener after beginning the season with a four-game trip. Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat each had two assists.

Kevin Lankinen, a 25-year-old rookie signed by Chicago as a free agent in 2018, stopped 30 shots in picking up his first NHL victory in his second straight start. Only Dylan Larkin, crossing the crease and getting Lankinen to commit, beat the Helsinki native.

The Blackhawks (1-3-1) controlled the first period, withstood the Red Wings' 12-5 shot advantage in the second, and held off a late surge by Detroit (2-3-0), which squandered five power plays.

Kane opened the scoring on a power play in the first period, posting his third goal in four games. He controlled Strome's pass from left wing and flipped it past Thomas Greiss. Greiss stopped 24 shots.

Strome also set up the Blackhawks' second goal, feeding the puck from behind the goal line through three Red Wings to de Haan for a 50-foot slap shot past Greiss 7:58 into the second.

Shaw turned Kane's pass into the slot into the third Chicago goal on a power play 6:17 into the third.