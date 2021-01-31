Panthers rookie scores overtime winner in debut

DETROIT – Aleksi Heponiemi made the most of his NHL debut, scoring with 2:15 left in overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Heponiemi scored from the left side of the net after Anthony Duclair lifted the puck over an opponent's stick and across the crease to set up the game-winner. Seconds earlier, Duclair was stopped on a breakaway.

Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves, including one with his left skate late in the third to stop Mathias Brome's backhander.

Aleksander Barkov scored the Panthers' first of two goals on power plays 3:06 into the opening period, putting them ahead 1-0.

Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi had goals 1:57 apart late in the first to give Detroit a 2-1 lead that didn't last long.

Florida's Keith Yandle tied it with 1 second left in the first period, leading to Detroit coach Jeff Blashill shaking his head from side to side as he walked off the bench and toward the team's dressing room.

CAPITALS 4, BRUINS 3, OT: In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner in his return, Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves in his sixth consecutive start, and Washington won in a showdown between the top teams in the NHL's East Division. Ovechkin beat Tuukka Rask 28 seconds into OT in his first game since Jan. 19.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and an assist, Trevor van Riemsdyk scored his first since joining the Capitals and Richard Panik added one on the power play. Washington blew a three-goal lead by allowing goals to Nick Ritchie, Brad Marchand and then Charlie McAvoy with 57.3 seconds left in regulation.