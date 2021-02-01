Red Wings' losing streak hits 6

DETROIT – Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and the Florida Panthers held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 win Sunday night.

Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn't get another shot past Chris Driedger to extend the game.

Hornqvist pulled Florida into a 1-all tie on a power play early in the second. Ekblad took advantage of having an extra skater and with Hornqvist providing a distracting screen when his one-timer from the top of the left circle got past Greiss' glove with 4:56 left in the second period.

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a two-goal lead midway through the third, and they ended up needing the cushion when Detroit made a late charge.

Driedger finished with 32 saves for the Panthers, whose only loss this season was in a shootout.

“I think there's a new vibe around here,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “Getting off to a good start enhances that attitude.”

Greiss stopped 27 shots for the Red Wings, who have dropped six straight.

Dylan Larkin scored to put the Red Wings ahead early in the game with a backhander after skating in front of Driedger on a goal set up by a short, slick pass from Givani Smith.

Earlier in the day, Smith was recalled from the taxi squad because forward Tyler Bertuzzi is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1: In Chicago, Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks jumped on two costly mistakes by Columbus' Elvis Merzlikins in the third period.

Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row.

The game was tied before Merzlikins mishandled the puck behind his net at two different points in the third, and Chicago scored each time.

Pius Suter got to one in the corner and sent his shot off the goaltender and into the net at 7:41, lifting the Blackhawks to a 2-1 lead. On Merzlikins' second misplay, Kurashev fed Kane for his fourth goal at 13:40.

Merzlikins stopped 33 shots.