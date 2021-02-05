NHL revises protocols to slow COVID spread

The NHL revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortened season on track, but not before a fifth team was idled by COVID-19 problems.

Hours after the league announced changes visible in arenas and important behind the scenes, Colorado joined the growing list of U.S.-based teams shut down for virus concerns. The New Jersey Devils had games postponed through at least Saturday, Buffalo Sabres through Monday, Minnesota Wild through Tuesday and Avalanche through next Thursday, with the Vegas Golden Knights only now set to resume today.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog joined teammate Tyson Jost on the league's COVID-19 unavailable list Thursday. There are currently 40 players from 11 teams on the list, which can include a positive test result unconfirmed or confirmed, symptomatic isolation, high risk close contact or quarantine for travel purposes.

“With about 20 percent of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments to our protocols as we consult on a daily basis with,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

The adjustments include removing glass panels from behind benches for better air flow, making all meetings virtual and telling teams to space out locker rooms to provide 6 feet of space between inhabitants. The league said it was also considering portable air filters that would be installed by the benches.

Players and coaches aren't allowed at the arena until 1 hour 45 minutes before the game unless they're getting “necessary treatment or to engage in preparations in advance of the game. That's a key tweak to the original interpretation of the rule preventing early arrivals, which didn't go over well with some players.

The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to go along with PCR testing, like the NBA did. The Wild and Sabres each added another player to the COVID-19 list Thursday, and Buffalo said coach Ralph Krueger, 61, had tested positive and will enter virus protocol. Vegas had three coaches in the protocol last week.