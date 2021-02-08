Red Wings top Panthers, thanks to goalie's big save

SUNRISE, Fla. – Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as the Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Sunday.

Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit. Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals. Troy Stecher had two assists. Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots.

“Losing is never fun. We made some steps last game against Tampa that we carried over into tonight right off the hop and I think the biggest thing was we kept it going for 60 minutes,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “That's the biggest thing. That's how we're going to win games and beat teams is to outwork them, outwill them and we proved that tonight.”

Greiss, who moved to 1-7-2, stopped a 3-on-1 Florida break with the Red Wings ahead 2-1 in the third period.

“He's done that a lot this year ... we just haven't been able to capitalize off a great save like that, sort of nice to get one tonight,” Blashill said.

Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers. Florida (6-1-2) became the last NHL team to lose in regulation.

Trailing to begin the third period for the first time this season, the Panthers got within a goal at 2:09 when Wennberg scored his first for Florida on a deflection.

“(It was good) to get this first one off and build off that and get some confidence,” said Wennberg, a free-agent acquisition who previously played for Columbus.

Fabbri's second goal at 9:11 regained Detroit's two-goal lead.

Greiss' big stop on the 3-on-1 was a turning point in the game.

“We had a three-on-one with all the right guys on the ice with it, and the next thing you know it's 3-1 instead of 2-2,” Florida coach Joel Quenneville said.

BLACKHAWKS 2, STARS 1, OT: In Dallas, Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime in handing Dallas its first home loss this season.

DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in three games since his return after missing four games because of COVID-19 protocols. He initially passed to Patrick Kane, and got it back to poke into the net past rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger. Kane also assisted on DeBrincat's power-play goal in the second period.

Dallas won its first four games, all at home, after the start of its season was delayed because of COVID-19 issues. The Stars have lost four of five games overall since.

Jason Robertson scored his first NHL goal for Dallas.

HURRICANES 6, BLUE JACKETS 5: In Columbus, Ohio, six different Carolina players scored, and James Reimer had 17 stops to lead the Hurricanes.

Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Staal and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

The game was tied four times until Staal's power-play goal put Carolina up 5-4 at 5:33 of the third period, and Hamilton's floater over Joonas Korpisalo midway through gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead. Patrik Laine's second goal, with 57 seconds left, got the Blue Jackets within one again.

Riley Nash, Nick Foligno and Max Domi also had goals for Columbus.