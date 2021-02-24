Chicago victorious in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Patrick Kane scored career goal No. 398 and collected three assists, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-5 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Alex DeBrincat had the only successful attempt in the tiebreaker. Cam Atkinson, Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic came up empty for Columbus in the shootout against Kevin Lankinen.

Carl Soderberg had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, and Lankinen had 25 saves.

Columbus erased a 5-3 deficit in the last part of the third period, but it squandered a couple of close scoring chances in overtime.

Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand each scored twice for Columbus, and Atkinson had a goal and an assist. Roslovic and Seth Jones had two assists apiece, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 stops.

The inconsistent Blue Jackets lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

PREDATORS 2, RED WINGS 0: In Detroit, if you take two hockey teams who've had a season-long struggle to win games or score goal, then what do you have? A game such as Tuesday's Red Wings' game against Nashville, a Predators victory that will not be on many highlight shows for its dazzling offense.

Nashville scored two power-play goals in the third period, snapping a 0-0 tie, and sending the Predators to a much-needed win (8-10-0).

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stopped all 24 shots he faced.

The Wings fell to 5-13-3, losing six of their last eight.