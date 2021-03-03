Big 2nd period lifts Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves, Columbus scored three second-period goals, and the Blue Jackets won their first game played in front of home fans in more than a year, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a five-game losing streak with their most complete game in weeks.

The state of Ohio loosened COVID-19 restrictions to allow 1,953 fans – about 10% of capacity – in Nationwide Arena, the first time the Blue Jackets have played a home game with spectators since March 1, 2020.

Anthony Mantha got his sixth goal of the season and Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for the Red Wings before being relieved in the third period by Thomas Greiss.

Greiss had nine saves and allowed no goals the rest of the way.

Detroit has lost two in a row and three of the last five.

Columbus outshot Detroit 36-20 and also had a 60-38 advantage in shot attempts.