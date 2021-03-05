The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, March 05, 2021

    Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    TORONTO — Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82.

    Wayne Gretzky said in a statement Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years.

    In his younger days, Walter Gretzky became a name himself, appearing with his famous son in commercials and emerging as a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent.

    His celebrity status increased after making a remarkable recovery from a stroke suffered in 1991.

    His recovery was chronicled in his autobiography, “On Family, Hockey and Healing,” and in a 2005 made-for-TV movie.

