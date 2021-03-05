Blackhawks beaten in final second of OT

CHICAGO – Victor Hedman scored 4:59 into overtime, with the puck barely over the line at the horn, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves in another stellar performance.

Hedman was mobbed after his shot from above the slot got past a screened Lankinen just before time expired. Hedman's fifth goal was upheld after a video review.

Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat had a shot go off the post in OT, and Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev shot one off the crossbar.

DeBrincat and Ryan Carpenter scored for the Blackhawks in the opener of a three-game series. Lankinen finished with 31 saves.

HURRICANES 5, RED WINGS 2: In Raleigh, N.C., There were no tailgates outside PNC Arena, but there were fans in the building for Carolina for the first time this season, making for a memorable night.

The Canes weren't always at their best in their first home game after a five-game road trip, but they took charge in the third period. And the postgame Storm Surge returned.

On a night when the Canes' Andrei Svechnikov played against his older brother, Evgeny, for the first time, No. 37 for Carolina was clearly inspired. He scored the Canes' first goal, on a power play, assisted on another and was fully engaged throughout the game, on the move, pushing the play.

Jordan Staal had a goal and two assists, and Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Nino Niederreiter a goal and assist each for the Canes (16-6-1), who have won four straight.