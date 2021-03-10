Lightning tops Red Wings in overtime

DETROIT – Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Coleman's goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions season-high point streak to nine games.

Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period, and the rebuilding team kept the lead against the NHL power for 20-plus minutes. Erik Cernak pulled Tampa Bay into a 3-all tie 9:40 into the third.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Central Division-leading Lightning. Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the last-place Red Wings.

The Lightning are 4-0-1 on their season-most six-game road trip.

PANTHERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2, In Columbus, Ohio, Patric Hornqvist and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals in the second period and Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves to lift Florida.

Juho Lammikko and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, who have won three of their last four games.

Michael Del Zotto and Oliver Bjorkstrand had goals for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 shots. Columbus has lost five of the last seven.

NHL back on ESPN

The National Hockey League will be returning to ESPN beginning next season.

The two sides have reached agreement on a seven-year contract that includes four Stanley Cup Finals, people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been finalized.

ESPN and the NHL had no comment.

NBC is in the final season of a 10-year contract worth $2 billion that gives it national NHL rights.