Red Wings down Jackets again

DETROIT – Michael Rasmussen broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Sunday.

Evgeny Svechnikov, defenseman Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, which beat Columbus for the second time in two days. The Red Wings won 3-1 on Saturday.

“This was probably our most complete effort from start to finish this season,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “Certainly, I thought Saturday was pretty good too, and the first period was great, but I just thought we sustained our forecheck more today and because of that, the ice was tilted toward them for large parts of the game.”

Calvin Pickard made 16 saves and got both wins.

Jack Roslovic scored for the Blue Jackets.

“We played awful. ... We didn't play well,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “I think we played harder today (than yesterday), but couldn't make a play.”

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2: In Chicago, Roman Josi scored with 6:33 left in the third period to help Nashville to its fifth straight victory.

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored on fluky plays in the first period for Nashville, which won for the seventh time in eight games and moved into a tie with Chicago for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals 1:50 apart in the third period to tie the score for Chicago.