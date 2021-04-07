Blackhawks lead early, hang on late for win over Stars

CHICAGO – Kirby Dach, Dominik Kubilik and Alex DeBrincat scored, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The Stars rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period, but goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped Dallas' Roope Hintz in the slot with 93 seconds to play after goals by Andrew Cogliano and Radek Faksa closed the gap.

The victory stopped Chicago's two-game losing streak, and extended Dallas' losing skid to two games, dropping them to sixth-place in the Central Division. The Blackhawks remain in fourth place.

Chicago's Dach opened the scoring in the first period, about 11 minutes after his pass to set up an apparent goal by Kane was ruled offside. Dach accepted a pass from Kane and flipped a 15-foot wrist shot over goaltender Jake Oettinger's glove side at 12:05.

The Blackhawks made it 2-0 midway through the second period, Kubilik beating Oettinger from the left slot after collecting a cross-ice pass from Vinnie Hinostroza. The goal came about 40 seconds after Dallas' Blake Comeau hit the post, the Stars' best chance in the first 40 minutes.

BLUE JACKETS 4, LIGHTNING 2: In Columbus, Ohio, Zac Dalpe scored for the first time in 41/2 years and Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves to lift Columbus to the win.

Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded after losing three in a row. Nick Foligno also scored.

Tampa Bay has dropped two straight and five of seven overall while relinquishing first place in the Central Division to the Florida Panthers. Ross Colton and Luke Schenn scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves.

Dalpe converted a late first-period rush for his first NHL goal since Oct. 20, 2016, for Minnesota. Max Domi put a pass on his tape and he finished from the slot.

The Lightning outshot Columbus 38-30 and had a 63-40 edge in shot attempts, with Korpisalo surviving a late 6-on-4 power play.

PREDATORS 3, RED WINGS 2, SO: In Detroit, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lift Nashville to the win.

The Predators improved to 4-0 in shootouts.

Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina failed to score in the first shootout of the season for the Red Wings.

Adam Erne and Danny DeKeyser scored in regulation for Detroit. Thomas Greiss had 29 saves.

Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Erne scored on a rebound at 12:02 of the third period, snapping a 1-1 tie.

The goal was Erne's ninth of the season, extending his career best and setting a career-high four-game point streak. Erne has 12 points (8-4-12) in his last 20 games after recording just seven (3-4-7) in his first 69 games with Detroit.