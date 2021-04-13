Blackhawks down Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Brandon Hagel scored 1:25 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Columbus 4-3 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive win over the Blue Jackets.

Duncan Keith, Philipp Kurashev and Brett Connolly also scored for Chicago, and Patrick Kane had two assists. The Blackhawks won for the third time in four games to move within two points of idle Nashville for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.

It was Connolly's first game since he was acquired in a trade with Florida last week. He had two goals and two assists in 21 games with the Panthers.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots for his fifth win over Columbus this season.

Patrick Laine scored twice for Columbus, including a terrific, end-to-end rush in the third period. Stefan Matteau also scored after he was recalled from the taxi squad Thursday.

The Blue Jackets also lost 4-3 to the Blackhawks on Saturday. They have dropped 10 of 12 overall.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots and fell to 2-1-3 against the Blackhawks this season.

RED WINGS 3, HURRICANES 1: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Adam Erne and Filip Zadina scored two quick third-period goals, and Jonathan Bernier finished with 37 saves to lead Detroit.

Sam Gagner added a clinching empty-net score late for the Red Wings, who continue to frustrate the Hurricanes. Carolina came in tied for the Central Division lead yet have lost four of seven against the division's last-place team.

Detroit also spoiled a milestone night for Carolina captain Jordan Staal, who was honored before the puck dropped for playing his 1,000th regular-season NHL game.

Erne scored the game's first goal by scoring off a behind-the-net feed from Michael Rasmussen less than a minute into the third. That was the start of a game-turning sequence that saw the Hurricanes take two quick penalties to give the Red Wings a chance to strike again.

The Hurricanes unsuccessfully challenged the goal seeking a missed offside call on Erne. That led to an delay of game penalty, followed by another when Brady Skjei's clear attempt sailed over the glass – potentially glancing off the stick of Detroit's Evgeny Svechnikov – to give Detroit a two-man advantage. The Hurricanes survived the 5-on-3, but Rasmussen slipped the puck to Zadina on the right side to beat James Reimer for the 2-0 lead at 2:34 of the third.