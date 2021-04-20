Predators top Blackhawks for 6th time in row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok each scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.

Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Tanner Jeannot also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid.

Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf scored for Chicago, which has lost two of three.

Nashville has won all six meetings between the teams so far this season as they battle for fourth place in the Central Division. Dallas, which defeated Detroit in a shootout Monday, also is involved in a tight three-way race for the division's final playoff spot.

Duchene scored the game's first goal at 6:22 of the opening period.

From above the left faceoff circle, Matt Benning threw the puck toward the slot, where it first tipped off Erik Haula's stick and then Duchene's before getting by Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen low to the glove side just inside the post.

PANTHERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2: In Sunrise, Florida, Frank Vatrano scored two goals, and Anthony Duclair had a pair of assists to lead Florida.

Sam Bennett and Radko Gudas also scored for the Panthers, who have won five straight games against the Blue Jackets and gone 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings.

Vatrano's second goal was an empty-netter at 18:38 of the third after he was stopped on a penalty shot earlier in the period.

Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves. Elvis Merzlikins turned back 35 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 15th goal and Zac Dalpe also scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight.

STARS 3, RED WINGS 2, SO: In Dallas, Denis Gurianov scored in the fifth round of a shootout to lift Dallas, which earned a vital extra point for the defending Western Conference champions in their push to get back in the playoffs.

Roope Hintz and rookie Jason Robertson both scored in regulation for the Stars, with Miro Heiskanen assisting on both goals. Robertson also converted the first shootout attempt for Dallas.

Anton Khudobin stopped 20 shots before the shootout, including a glove save reaching around a defender with less than three minutes left in regulation.

After Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin got a puck through Khudobin's legs in the first round of the tiebreaker, the Stars goalie stopped the next four attempts, including Filip Hronek's try after Gurianov had beaten Thomas Greiss at the other end.

Greiss finished with 34 saves, and both goalies had three in overtime.