Vrana scores 4 goals in Red Wings' rout

DETROIT – Jakub Vrana scored four goals in a game for the first time to help the Detroit Red Wings rout the Dallas Stars 7-3 Thursday night and match their total number of wins from last season.

Detroit picked up its 17th victory in its 49th game, a year after winning 17 of 71 games in the previous pandemic-shortened season.

The defending Western Conference champion Stars are vying with Nashville and Chicago to earn the Central Division's fourth and final postseason berth.

The teams will play a fourth straight game on Saturday night.

Vrana, acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington for Anthony Mantha, scored his second goal in the second period. He added two more in the third period. Sam Gagner scored into an empty net, giving Detroit a season-high seven goals. Luke Glendening and Richard Panik also scored. Thomas Greiss finished with 43 saves.

Radek Faksa and Joe Pavelski scored in the second period and Denis Gurianov had a goal with 6:31 left in the third, pulling Dallas within two goals each time.

Anton Khudobin gave up three goals on nine shots in the first and was benched by the Stars. Jake Oettinger didn't fare much better, allowing three goals on 13 shots.

LIGHTNING 3, BLUE JACKETS 1: In Tampa, Florida, the Lightning's patience paid off against Columbus.

Tampa Bay had trailed Columbus since halfway through the first period, but a third-period goal gave the Lightning the edge they needed to close out a 3-1 win at Amalie Arena.

Columbus (15-25-9, 39 points) opened the scoring in the first with a power-play goal from defenseman Seth Jones.

Forward Patrik Laine set up forward Oliver Bjorkstrand just above the right faceoff circle. Bjorkstrand then shuffled out the puck to Jones at the blue line, and the defenseman fired off a shot at Lightning goalie Curtis McElhinney for the 1-0 lead with 10:24 remaining.

The Lightning (31-14-2, 64 points) couldn't find any momentum in the first after Columbus scored. They were held to just five shots on goal in the first.