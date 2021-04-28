Bruins gain in push for playoffs

PITTSBURGH – Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots and the Boston Bruins edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night to tighten the playoff race in the hyper-competitive East Division.

David Krejci gave the Bruins the lead with his seventh goal of the season late in the second period. Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall scored in the third as Boston ended a two-game losing streak.

Jeff Carter spoiled Rask's bid for his 52nd career shutout with his 11th of the season – and third since joining the Penguins at the trade deadline – with 2:21 left, but it wasn't enough. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves for Pittsburgh, two days after shutting out the Bruins.

RANGERS 3, SABRES 1: In New York, Alexis Lafreniere scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lift New York to the win.

Mika Zibanejad and Brendan Smith also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves as New York improved to 9-2-0 in its last eleven home games. Ryan Strome added two assists.

Sam Reinhart scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for Buffalo, which has lost three of four.

BLUE JACKETS 1, RED WINGS 0, SO: In Columbus, Ohio, Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in a shootout to help Columbus snap a nine-game losing streak.

Laine deked Thomas Greiss and beat him between the pads to lead off. Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins denied Jakub Vrana and Adam Erne and Bjorkstrand's shot sealed the win.

CAPITALS 1, ISLANDERS 0: In Washington, Daniel Sprong didn't make the crowd wait long for something to cheer about in the first NHL game with fans in Washington in over 400 days, and the Capitals kept the good vibrations going to finish off a mini three-game sweep.

Sprong scored 1:29 in for his third goal in two games in place of injured captain Alex Ovechkin and Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves in the win.

LIGHTNING 7, BLACKHAWKS 4: In Chicago, Alex Killorn had a power-play goal and scored into an empty net, and Tampa Bay clinch a playoff berth for the fourth straight season.

Brayden Point stuffed in his team-leading 21st goal and added two assists. Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde, Alex Barre-Boulet, and Blake Coleman also scored for Tampa Bay, which kept pace with first-place Carolina and second place Florida atop the Central Division.

Playoff travel plan being prepared

The NHL is preparing contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the U.S. during the playoffs.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday called the situation “wildly unpredictable.”

The NHL put off the thorny issue of cross-border travel before the season began by having all seven Canadian teams play in the same division for the entire regular season and first two rounds of the playoffs. Nothing has been decided about how to handle a potential problem.

There has been speculation about the first two rounds of the North Division playoffs happening in a quarantined bubble. That could even be in the U.S., where 23 of 24 teams now have fans in attendance.

Another possibility is moving the North winner to a U.S. hub city for home games when the playoffs reach the semifinals, which is guaranteed to have three American teams and one from Canada.