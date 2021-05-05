Former Komet wins for Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Anders Bjork scored Buffalo's last two goals in regulation and then had the deciding shootout goal, lifting the Sabres to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Cody Eakin also scored for the last-place Sabres, who rallied past the playoff-bound Islanders for the second straight night. Victor Olofsson had two assists.

Sabres goaltender Michael Houser made 45 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in his second NHL game.

Houser played for the Komets in 2017-18, going 28-11-4 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and two shutouts in the regular season, and 10-7 with a 2.44 GAA and a .914 SP in the playoffs. He spent the last two seasons with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones, the Double-A affiliate of the Sabres, though the Cyclones opted out of this season.

Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who lost ground in trying to secure home-ice advantage for the playoffs. Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.

Clutterbuck gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead midway through the second when he scored on a short-handed breakaway.

Capitals' Wilson fined for roughing

Washington's Tom Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the teams' game Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The fine is the maximum allowable for the incident under the league's collective bargaining agreement with players. Wilson's salary this season is $4.1 million.

Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct after a scrum in which he appeared to punch Buchnevich, who was face down on the ice, and threw Artemi Panarin down to the ice. Panarin was ruled out of the remainder of the game with what the team called a lower-body injury. This is Wilson's third fine in eight NHL seasons, and he has been suspended five times. The most recent suspension was seven games in March for boarding Boston's Brandon Carlo.