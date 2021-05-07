Carter scores 4 as ex-Komets goalie struggles

PITTSBURGH – Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over Buffalo on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat former Komet Michael Houser three times in the game's first 25 minutes for his first hat trick since March 28, 2018. He added his fourth with a pretty backhand – the 398th of his career – early in the third period that put the Sabres away Jared McCann had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh. Brian Dumoulin, Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Penguins.

Rangers fined for criticism of call

The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended.

They are also out a quarter-million dollars in the aftermath of the storied franchise's latest chaotic chapter.

The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It's believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.

The uproar dates to Monday, when Washington's Tom Wilson was involved in a scrum against the Rangers that left New York star Artemi Panarin injured and unable to finish the final three games of the season.

Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing against Pavel Buchnevich but not suspended, prompting the Rangers to issue a statement saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.