Blackhawks welcome fans, win

CHICAGO – Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed fans back to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months. It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of the biggest cheers of the night were for DeBrincat, who extended his goal-scoring streak to six in a row. He scored on a power play in the first period and then helped close it out when he made it 4-2 with his 31st of the season with 3:12 left.

The Blackhawks had 10 rookies in the lineup for their penultimate game of the season, and they did enough to hold off Dallas in the Stars' first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist in Chicago's second straight win. MacKenzie Entwistle became the ninth player to score his first career goal with the Blackhawks this year.

Dallas lost for the sixth time in seven games. Denis Gurianov and Mark Pysyk scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin made 21 stops.

Dallas was eliminated from playoff contention when Nashville clinched the final spot in the Central Division with a 3-1 victory over Carolina on Saturday night.