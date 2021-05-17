Islanders open with win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday.

Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the net as New York beat the Penguins for the first time in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season.

Pageau and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders. Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his playoff debut and New York handed Pittsburgh its 10th playoff loss in the franchise's past 11 postseason games.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

WILD 1, KNIGHTS 0, OT: In Las Vegas, Joel Eriksson Ek scored at 3:20 of overtime lifted to lift Minnesota past Vegas in Game 1.

After Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo failed to clear the puck, Eriksson Ek was in the slot to send a shot that went off the skate of Golden Knights defender Alec Martinez and past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot made 42 saves. Fleury, the first goalie in NHL history to play in 15 consecutive postseasons, stopped 29 shots.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

LIGHTNING 5, PANTHERS 4: In Sunrise, Florida, Nikita Kucherov, playing in his first game in nearly eight months since hoisting the Stanley Cup last September in Edmonton, scored two power-play goals in the second period and assisted on another in the third in the Lightning's first-round playoff opener against the Florida Panthers.

Tampa Bay escaped with a comeback victory on Brayden Point's winner with 1:14 left in the game. It was Point's second goal of the period. Point took a stretch pass from defenseman Ryan McDonagh through the neutral zone and beat Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway goal through the five hole.