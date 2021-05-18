Bruins tie series with OT win

WASHINGTON – Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime after teammate Taylor Hall tied the game late in regulation, and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night, tying the East Division first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Marchand was Boston's OT hero in a game in which he made more noise for taking post-whistle penalties than producing. The Bruins' leading scorer, who ranked third in the NHL in points, looked more like himself on the one-timer he ripped past Craig Anderson in overtime.

This series has helped the NHL playoffs get off to a roaring start with five consecutive one-goal games, including four reaching overtime.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Boston.

The Bruins were less than three minutes away from pure desperation mode in the series.

Two penalties early in the third period took Boston out of rhythm as Garnet Hathaway scored his second of the game to give Washington the lead with 12:56 left. Anderson – who made 38 consecutive saves after allowing two goals on the first five Bruins shots – was a rock until Hall whacked a loose puck past him with 2:49 left in regulation.

HURRICANES 5, PREDATORS 2: In Raleigh, N.C., Jordan Staal scored twice and Nino Niederreiter beat Juuse Saros for the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Carolina Hurricanes in the first game of the teams' first-round playoff series.

Niederreiter hammered the puck past Saros from between the circles at 2:26 of the third period, finishing a perfect pass from Martin Necas only moments after Saros had made a terrific stop on Vincent Trocheck.

That broke a 2-all tie as the Hurricanes made their move with a strong final 20 minutes – not to mention a far more physical stretch after the first.