Bruins get by Capitals in 2OTs

BOSTON – Craig Smith scored 5:48 into the second overtime Wednesday night to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals and a 2-1 lead in their East Division first-round playoff series.

Smith outraced Washington defenseman Justin Schultz to a puck that Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov left behind his net. The Bruins forward swept it around before Samsonov could get back in position to end the third straight overtime game in the series.

“You don't expect to get those,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Good for him to have the recognition to stuff it.”

Smith also had an assist, and Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall had Boston's other goals. Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots for the Bruins. It was the 11th straight one-goal playoff game between them since 1998.

“I don't think it's going to change. It's going to be close games,” Cassidy said.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th combined regular season and postseason goal, and Nic Dowd returned from a slap shot off the knee to add a goal for Washington. Samsonov returned from the COVID-19 list to make his playoff debut, stopping 40 shots for Washington, which lost the home-ice advantage after splitting the first two games at home.

CAROLINA 3, PREDATORS 0: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina's penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes win Game 2 of the first-round playoff series. That lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday night.

Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for the shutout in his second playoff start. And he was under plenty of pressure considering the Hurricanes were called for nine penalties.

And yet, the Hurricanes – who had killed 22 of 23 penalties over the last nine games – turned away all seven power plays for the Predators despite playing without top-line defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

Game on after testing scare

Game on for the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche after a coronavirus testing scare.

The NHL said it had investigated multiple positive COVID-19 test results from the Blues and Vegas Golden Knights from the same laboratory. The league said the results had “peculiarities and similarities” and found them to be testing errors.

The league said further testing came back “uniformly negative” and all affected players who were initially isolated out of caution and retested were eligible to play.

The announcement came only hours before Game 2 between St. Louis and Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night. Vegas plays Game 3 at Minnesota tonight.

St. Louis had raised alarm bells about what general manager Doug Armstrong called “discrepancies in COVID test results relating to multiple players.” Goaltender Jordan Binnington and forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz weren't on the ice for the Blues' pregame skate.